Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love for its interesting twists and turns. Armaan had married Abhira because he had promised his mentor, Akshara that he will always protect Abhira. He also promised to make her a lawyer. Armaan loved Ruhi but Ruhi had to marry Armaan's brother, Rohit. However, she has been getting jealous of Armaan and Abhira's closeness. Armaan and Abhira had made a deal that they would get separated once Abhira is a successful lawyer. However, they became friends and have been supporting each other. Armaan went against his family and Dadisa so that Abhira could study and work. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan makes a strong accusation against Abhira; Ruhi gets a reality check

The Poddar family does not allow the women of their house to go out and work. But Armaan made Dadisa change the rules for Abhira. However, Dadisa is not happy with it. Recently, we saw how a case is filed against Dadisa by a few villagers for destroying their houses build on her land. The villagers claim that Dadisa is using their land as her own. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira claps back at Dadisa for questioning Akshara's parrvarish; Netizens react to their tashan

Dadisa faces the wrath of the villagers

However, Dadisa had said that it is their family's land and she wants to use it for her benefits. The villagers have filed a case and Dev who is Abhira's boss has got the case. Dev has appointed Abhira for the case against Dadisa. Abhira decides to fight the case for the poor villagers as they are right.

She tells Dadisa that she will only support the truth and Dadisa is annoyed with it. She appoints Armaan as the lawyer from their side and Armaan goes against Abhira. He tells Abhira that she is wrong in blaming Abhira. Dadisa challenges Abhira that if she loses the case, she will have to give up her dream of becoming a lawyer.

However, some reports say that Abhira will find out that Dev is supporting the wrong people and will fight for Dadisa and not against her. Now, new reports in India Forums say that Dadisa will face the wrath of the villagers outside the court. They will throw stones at her and Armaan will get angry seeing this and will wonder why Abhira is not there on time.

He will get angry on Dev for it but when the court proceedings commence, Dadisaa is called to testify and Abhira arrives there in time with proofs. It will be interesting to see if the proofs are against or for Dadisa.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Rishabh Jaiswal, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Sharon Varma, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.