Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer show has successfully managed to captivate audience attention. Viewers are loving the complexities of relationships between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi. In the previous episodes, you witnessed how Yuvraaj expressed to Sanjay that he wants Armaan and Abhira to divorce soon so that he can finally marry the love of his life. Now, in the upcoming episodes, you will see Yuvraaj's love for Abhira go to another level as he starts preparations to marry her. Also Read - TRP Report week 6: Anu-Anuj's reunion track helps Anupamaa grab top spot; Jhanak gives tough competiton to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode, you will see how Abhira (Samridhi Shukla) tells to celebrate Basant Panchami pooja while Ruhi wants a Valentine's celebration. Dadisaa permits both celebrations. However, as Basant Panchami pooja can only happen in the evening according to rituals, Ruhi's Valentine celebration is jeopardized. Abhira, not wanting Ruhi's plan to spoil, tries convincing Dadisaa to prepone the pooja to the afternoon so that everyone can enjoy the party in the evening, but Dadisaa refuses to listen and says the pooja will happen when the time is right according to the rituals. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did Saloni Sandhu aka Charu just confirm Raj Anadkat is playing Abhir?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Yuvraaj gears up to marry Abhira

On the other hand, Yuvraaj sends a parcel for Abhira which is basically a packet of red colour. Abhira receives the parcel, and as soon as she opens it, the red color falls on her. This is Yuvraaj's way to tell Abhira that he is soon coming to marry her. Meanwhile, Sanjay is scared as Yuvraaj turns out to be more evil in his thoughts, and now he is scared for Armaan's (Shehzada Dhami )well-being. He, for the first time, agrees with Abhira and suggests that they should certainly keep Pooja for the family's well-being. Abhira, after hours of efforts, finally makes a goddess idol; however, she later gets shocked to know that the idol is broken. She suspects that Ruhi is the one behind this as she is miffed that her Valentine celebration plan has been hampered.

It will be interesting to see whose wish will come true: Abhira's wish to celebrate Basant Panchami or Ruhi's wish to host a Valentine celebration. Yuvraaj's arrival at the Poddar house will once again add lots of drama with the question arising, will he be successful in his evil plan?