Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer television show has successfully captivated audience attention with its intriguing storyline. Be it Abhira, Armaan's comrades, or Ruhi's jealousy, ardent fans of the Rajan Shahi show have given thumbs up to the show in terms of TRP and also on social media. In the upcoming episodes, you will witness how Yuvraaj's madness towards Abhira goes one step further as he tries to kill Armaan. Yuvraaj also reaches the Poddar house and catches hold of Abhira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Yuvraj decides to marry Ruhi instead of Abhira; will Armaan save her?

In the upcoming episode, you will witness a heartfelt conversation between Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samridhi Shukla). Armaan tells Abhira that he wants something from her. Abhira responds that she doesn't have anything to give to Armaan, as he already has everything, be it a loving family or financial security. Armaan then tells Abhira that she still can give him one thing. He reveals that he wants her to open a bank account so that she can be financially independent. The heartwarming conversation between the duo is the major highlight of the upcoming episodes. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi stops Armaan from meeting Abhira; Yuvraaj to forcefully marry latter?

Yuvraaj tries to kill Armaan; reaches Poddar house to kidnap Abhira

Yuvraaj reaches the Poddar house where he sees Armaan and Abhira together in the garden area. Seeing the duo together, Yuvraaj fumes with anger and takes out his gun. He then points his gun towards Armaan. However, before he can shoot, Armaan and Abhira leave the garden area. Yuvraaj is now determined to kidnap Abhira. In the Poddar house, the entire family is leaving, but Abhira chooses to stay as she needs to complete her assignment. Abhira also wants to spend some alone time, so she tells family members to go. Back in the Poddar house, Yuvraaj comes with a mask on his face and tries kidnapping Abhira. Abhira, unable to see Yuvraaj's face, tries to escape.

In the upcoming episode, you will see how Armaan reaches on time and Abhira gets rescued. Yuvraaj meets with an accident while escaping. The car which hits him will be one of the Goenka family members. The Goenkas are now waiting for Yuvraaj to regain consciousness.

Will Yuvraaj be successful this time in marrying Abhira, or will Armaan once again be successful in keeping Abhira away from Yuvraaj? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be quite interesting.