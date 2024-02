Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has got good TRPs this week. The show has been loved and people are appreciating the story of Abhira and Armaan. They both got married because Akshara wanted Abhira to be safe from Yuvraj. Armaan promised to be by Abhira's side always. He and Ruhi loved each other but have now been separated. Ruhi feels jealous of Abhira and Armaan's friendship. Armaan goes against the family to support Abhira. He is helping her in her journey to be a lawyer. But now, Yuvraj is back. He came to Udaipur to find Abhira and get married to her. Also Read - TRP Report Week 7: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fails to topple Anupamaa; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gets competition

Yuvraj got angry knowing that Abhira is married to Armaan and now wants her to leave Armaan. He is determined to marry Abhira. He even attacked her and warned her to leave Armaan. He kidnapped Armaan's mother to tell Abhira that he can do anything or harm anyone to marry her. However, Abhira saves Vidya from Yuvraj. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written Update: Ruhi learns about Abhira's sacrifice; to help Armaan find and rescue her from Yuvraaj?

Abhira sacrifices her life for the Poddars

Armaan got emotional after he came to know that Vidya was kidnapped. He thanked Abhira and shared how he couldn't afford to lose another mother. Abhira got emotional and decided to marry Yuvraj as she does not want the Poddars to suffer because of her.

She tells Yuvraj about it and he asks her to reach the airport. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Abhira will leave the house to marry Yuvraj so that the Poddars can be safe. Soon, Ruhi will come to know that Abhira made a big sacrifice for the family.

Ruhi and Armaan to save Abhira?

Armaan will also feel doubtful about Abhira's departure from the Poddar house. He will understand that she is in trouble. Ruhi and Armaan will decide to find out Abhira.

Yuvraj will prepare for the wedding and Ruhi-Armaan will set out to search for Abhira with the help of Madhav. It will be interesting to see if Armaan and Ruhi will be able to stop Abhira and Yuvraj's marriage or not.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.