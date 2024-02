Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the talk of the town. The interesting storyline of the show has grabbed all attention. As per the latest story, Armaan and Ruhi loved each other but Ruhi married Armaan's brother Rohit and Armaan married Abhira. Armaan had to marry Abhira because he had promised Akshara to save Abhira from Yuvraj. Yuvraj is crazy for Abhira and wants her at any cost. Abhira is with Armaan and is continuing her studies. Yuvraj is supporting her and Ruhi is jealous of this. Rohit has been missing ever since he came to know about Armaan and Ruhi's past. Also Read - Animal OTT release: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Samridhii Shukla reveals she dubbed for THIS actress in Ranbir Kapoor starrer; fans react

Ruhi was depressed after Rohit went missing but found support in Armaan. However, now, Yuvraj is back and he knows Abhira has married Armaan. He is angry but wants Abhira in his life at any cost. He reaches the Poddar house to get Abhira but Armaan manages to save her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla shares about her chemistry with costar Shehzada Dhami; talks about creative freedom on sets

Yuvraj wants to marry Ruhi not Abhira?

Abhira gets suspicious that Yuvraj is here. Yuvraj then makes another plan to trap Abhira at her house but his plan will take a new turn. As per reports, in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that that Yuvraj will see Ruhi with Abhira and will be mesmerised by her beauty.

He will then get to know that Ruhi's husband Rohit is missing and hence will decide to get married to Ruhi instead of Abhira. He will plan to kidnap Ruhi now. Now, it will be interesting to see if Abhira and Armaan will save Ruhi or not.

Talking about the cast, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.