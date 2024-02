Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer television show continues to capture the audience's hearts with its intriguing storyline. The Rajan Shahi show is also performing exceptionally well in terms of TRP. In the recent episode, viewers witnessed Abhira and Ruhi in the kitchen, preparing food for Dadisaa's guests. A deliberate act by Abhira, spoiling Ruhi's sweet dish, sparks tension between them. Now, in the upcoming episode, the much-awaited entry of Yuvraj finally happens, stating his eagerness to marry Abhira, setting the stage for heightened drama and anticipation among the show's dedicated fans. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi has signed a new project after quitting the show? Actress spills the beans

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Ruhi and Abhira finally succeeding in preparing food for Dadisaa's guests. As they nervously serve the dishes, anticipating the guests' reactions, a sigh of relief washes over them when the guests not only enjoy the meal but also praise Dadisaa for having daughters-in-law who excel in preparing delicious food. However, the joyous atmosphere takes a turn when Dadisaa, during the appreciation gesture of offering chocolates, withholds one from Abhira, citing her deliberate spoiling of Ruhi's sweet dish. This leaves Abhira heartbroken and on the verge of leaving. Armaan intervenes, revealing that Abhira purposely spoiled the sweet dish to facilitate resolution between her mom and aunt, promoting unity. Armaan insists that Abhira deserves a chocolate from Dadisaa as well.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Yuvraj finally makes an entry