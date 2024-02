Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the attention. The show has been in the news ever since the fourth generation story began. As per the latest story, Armaan is supporting Abhira to be a lawyer. She is his wife now and they have decided to stay together until Abhira becomes a lawyer. Ruhi who used to love Armaan feels jealous of them. Her husband Rohit is missing ever since he came to know about Armaan and Ruhi's past. Armaan had brought Abhira to Udaipur to save her from Yuvraj who is a goon and madly in love with Abhira. Also Read - Rituraj Singh passes away: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan's post will leave you teary-eyed

Yuvraj wants to marry Abhira at any cost and he had even killed Abhira's mother Akshara. He was in jail after Akshara's death. Now, Yuvraj is back to find Abhira and gets angry knowing she is married to Armaan. However, he wants to marry her at any cost. Also Read - Anupamaa actor Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest at 59

Yuvraj to kidnap Abhira

In the latest episode, we saw how Yuvraj reaches the Poddar house and warns Abhira to marry him. Abhira fights back and throws him out. However, he then kidnaps Vidya but Abhira saved her. All this happened because Armaan had gone to Jaipur to save his father, Madhav.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Armaan gets shocked to see Vidya being kidnapped. He will thank Abhira for saving her but will express how he cannot lose another mother. And to save her family, Abhira will decide to go away with Yuvraj.

She will tell him that she will marry him and Yuvraj asks her to reach the airport. Armaan will come to know of Abhira's sacrifice and will get to know Yuvraj is planning to kidnap her. He and Madhav will rush to help Abhira and save her from Yuvraj.

Talking about the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.