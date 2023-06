Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda is one of the hottest bachelors of the Indian TV industry. The actor's personal life has always been under scrutiny. From Aditi Gupta to Sriti Jha and the latest one being Pranali Rathod, fans have wondered if he has dated any of his co-stars. Now, some old pics of him have resurfaced on the social platform, Reddit. It looks like it is from the birthday party of Vahbiz Dorabjee. We can see him adorably putting his arms around the pretty actress. Netizens are wondering if the two ever dated seeing the pics. Others cannot get over how he has aged like fine wine and looks so dishy at 40. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara gets a panic attack as custody battle begins; Abhir calls Abhimanyu – Will he learn the truth?

A fan said that it was rumoured that Vahbiz Dorabjee and Harshad Chopda were dating before she fell in love with Vivian Dsena. As we know, Vivian and she met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ek Kahaani and got married in 2013. But their marriage did not last long. They got separated in 2017 much to the shock of everyone. The couple's formal divorce finally came through last year. He is now married to Nouran Aly, a journalist from Egypt and has a daughter, Layan.

As we know, Harshad Chopda has been linked to a number of his co-stars. Sriti Jha and he were supposed to be together for a couple of years. None of them made a comment on the same to the media. Fans of Bepannaah also commented that Jennifer Winget and he looked so perfect together. They also raved that he was just too hot as Aditya Hooda on the show. Vahbiz Dorabjee is single right now as per public knowledge. She is focusing on her career and working as an entrepreneur.

Vivian Dsena faced immense trolling for his inter-faith marriage. But his fans defended him saying it was a personal choice. Harshad Chopda is also pretty private as a person. He has never spoken about his love life. But he said he would like to fall in love and get married.