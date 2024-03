Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda has one of the most loyal fandoms on social media. Fans loved his performance as Abhimanyu Birla on the show. Now, that their track has ended fans really want to see them together on some other project maybe a music video or a new TV show. The bond of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda is also liked immensely as the two are good friends off screen. She had attended his birthday bash, which was mostly a family only affair. He too has been clicked with her family members. The two have always maintained that they have a friendly bond.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Harshad Chopda fed up of shippers

In his career, Harshad Chopda has been shipped with many of his co-stars. From Aditi Gupta in Kis Des Main Hai Mera Dil to Jennifer Winget in Bepannaah and now Pranali Rathod, he has seen some intense shipping. Pranali Rathod has clarified that they are not dating but share a deep bond of friendship. Now, fans of Pranali Rathod have shared a clip where Harshad Chopda has allegedly liked a post that dissed the young actress. But it turns out to be edited. Fans of the jodi have strongly slammed those trying to create a dent in their friendship.

not #harshadchopda liking this post against #pranalirathod ? They say that birds of the same feather flock together ???? he is just like his bestie ? pic.twitter.com/v9YztLo1DC — ๋࣭ ⭑?๋࣭ ⭑ (@pranalisgf) March 7, 2024

Fake picture — Priya (@priya185) March 7, 2024

Edit kare post karo and tell everyone ki he liked the post wahhh. And report this account everyone. @X report this account — swethavivekanathan (@vpswetha26) March 7, 2024

Pls stop doing all these nonsense! U don't even seem 2 be a PR fan! Bcz only a real fan wll knw that by doing all dis false propaganda she'll also receive hate! Stop all these aur shanti se sab ko rehne do! ? Woh haters kaam they kya ki tum log bhi shanti se rehne nehi dete ho! — Yeasmin Ahmed (@expyeasmin) March 7, 2024

Jisko sabne block karne bola hai or block kar cuke hai uss fake acc k un change karke apne boi ko sympathy dilane ki khosis todha kazuaal suhagnoo chuC ko bolo kuch de tumlogo ko nehi toh aise hi badakte rahoge #HarshadChopda https://t.co/w0iuXDrt9A — ? (@adoringxfaviee) March 7, 2024

It is evident that it not Harshad Chopda. Throughout his career, he has steered clear from controversies. The actor has a fabulous reputation amongst all his co-stars. Shipping of actors do tend to get nasty on social media and this is just one more incident.