The TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has brought immense name and fame to its lead stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. The actors have managed to garner a massive fan following for themselves. Their on-screen chemistry has left many swooning. Fans want them to be a couple in real life too. Yes, that's how much fans love their on-screen Abhimanyu and Akshara. In the latest interview, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod rubbished all the dating rumours. They said that they have not heard any such thing. Now, Harshad Chopda has listed down the qualities that he would like to have in his life partner.

Entertainment News: Harshad Chopda explains his idea of an ideal partner

He said that he has an idea for an ideal partner. He would want his better half to be cooperative and that they need companionship, rest everything will fall into place. He feels that one's partner has to make life easy and not difficult. He was quoted saying by Telly Chakkar, "I have an idea of a partner, what we need in life is cooperation and what we need in life is companionship, and I think that's it. If you can find someone who makes your life easy, what more do you need."

Is Abhimanyu jealous?

The actor also spoke about the current storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. When asked if Abhimanyu will come across as jealous since Akshara is now moving on in life with Abhinav, he said that he does not think so. Rather, Abhimanyu has accepted the fact but he cannot really move on as he cannot love anyone else, so he has to let go, says Harshad Chopda.

storyline

The upcoming storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is only going to pique the interest of fans. Akshara and Abhimanyu will come together to save their son Abhir. Will Abhir manage to get his parents closer again? What will happen to Abhinav then who is already madly in love with Akshara? Will she go back on words and again fall for Abhimanyu? He has already expressed his love but Akshara has rejected him.