Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod ruled hearts as Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They have made us love the show with their performances. It was heartbreaking to see them leaving the show. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara ended in just two years and hence many fans were upset. They wanted to see more about Akshara and Abhimanyu. People trolled the makers for not using two good stars well. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami entered the show as the leads post leap. They play Abhira and Armaan in the show. However, fans have still not accepted the new cast of the show and have been trolling them.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp.

Harshad and Pranali's latest interview

Harshad and Pranali leaving the show turned out to be a huge loss. The show's TRPs dropped and it is no more amongst the top five shows. Fans have been missing Harshad and Pranali together on-screen. However, recently, they both were spotted together for Siddharth Kanan's round table conference. Apart from them, Ankit Gupta, Karanvir Bohra, Shiv Thakare, Divya Agarwal were also a part of it. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda teases Pranali Rathod over the age gap; asks her to reveal when she first saw him

During the round table conference, Harshad and Pranali spoke about their bond and their show as well. Harshad also spoke about his journey in the entertainment industry, his friends and also his struggling days. Harshad was asked how many friends does he have.

Harshad reveals he was called a flop actor

Harshad mentioned that he has just one best friend with whom he shares everything. He said that gone are the days when he made friends and they did not encourage him or trust him that he would make it big one day. This is a big story in TV news.

He added, "People have come and gone. I have past that phase where people called me a flop actor. Actually, an actor is famous till the time he is doing a show. Once the show is over, the actor is a flop until he bags yet another show and that is the truth." Ankit Gupta also agreed with Harshad Chopda on this.

New cast of YRKKH

Talking about the current cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are also a part of it.