Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda has been part of the television industry for many years. While he has always been known for his impeccable acting skills, there have been times when his personal life has also been subject to speculations. Whether it's his alleged love affairs with Sriti Jha or Pranali Rathod, or his professionally strained relationship with producer Rajan Shahi, Harshad Chopda, even after trying his best, has been part of a few controversies. In a recent interview, he opened up about what irritates him the most when his personal life becomes a piece of speculation. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gaurav Sharma reveals why slapping Samridhi Shukla on-screen was one of the most difficult scenes for him [Exclusive]

Harshad Chopda reveals the most irritating aspect of his personal life being 'news'

Harshad Chopda has always stayed away from media glare. Whether it's giving occasional interviews or keeping completely mum about his personal life, the actor is an extremely private person. Recently, during a Bombay Times Roundtable, Harshad Chopda was asked about how he manages or reacts whenever his personal life is in the media. The actor said that initially, he used to be bothered a lot. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: BTS of Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and others from upcoming episodes will leave you excited

He mentioned that as soon as he steps out of his house, his professional life starts. He knows that he is accountable for each of his actions and how he projects himself always in a certain way. However, what irritates him the most sometimes is the language used for him while writing about him. However, Harshad says that now he is somewhat okay with that too as he understands that as long as he is a prominent name, people are going to talk and write about him.

Harshad Chopda was last seen in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he essayed the character of Abhimanyu. While people loved him, he was a part of a few controversies during his stint. Firstly, he was linked with his co-star Pranali Rathod. Rumours were also strong that Harshad had major creative differences with Rajan Shahi and his team, and hence he decided to back out of the show. As of now, Harshad hasn't officially announced his next project.