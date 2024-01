Harshad Chopda was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhimanyu Birla. The actor ruled hearts as Abhimanyu. He quit the show last year after which a generation leap was introduced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad Chopda has been in the industry for a really long time. He has delivered some mesmerizing performances in some really amazing shows. The actor recently opened up on the pressure of maintaining TRPs.

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which gets you all the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates.

Harshad Chopda talks about the pressure on maintaining TRPs

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda joined Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nehha Pendse and Shakti Arora for a Roundtable conference with BT recently. The stars from the TV industry talked about a lot of things under the sky, all about TV. TRPs are the most talked about in the TV industry. Harshad shared his take on the same saying, for him, the pressure of getting the opening ratings is on him. The actor expressed gratitude that he has been able to deliver it so far. However, Harshad believes that after a point, it all depends on the writing. Harshad says that TV is a writer's medium. He adds, "If the writing is not good, no one can do anything. Also, good content will eventually rake in the ratings."

Watch this Video here:

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata hai celebs rejected Harshad chopra role

Harshad Chopda opens up on TV as a medium amid the OTT boom

While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora felt that nowadays younger generations lack the patience to watch TV, Harshad differed from his view saying that TV has its own pace and strengths. He feels that the medium keeps 'simmering' and 'boiling' at its own pace and hence, the TV shows run longer than any other formats. He does not think that TV as a medium will ever disappear. He feels TV is so secure that despite the show airing fresh episodes in the evening and night, they air episodes hours before on OTT platforms. Harshad Chopda feels TV is well-settled and has a set audience. He believes TV is very high on emotions as compared to other mediums.

Trending Now

Harshad has not announced any TV show. He is known to take breaks between his TV shows.