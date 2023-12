Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running TV shows in the country. Recently, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant and others quit the show to make way for Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Homnukhe, Shivam Khajuria and others. However, the TRPs are not that great. During Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's stint, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enjoyed massive popularity. Well, fans are looking forward to seeing HC onscreen again. But it might take time. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami reacts to negativity he and Samridhii Shukla are getting; asks 'Why the hatred towards us?'

Harshad Chopda to take a break from TV shows after quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News.

For two years, Harshad Chopda entertained fans as Abhimanyu Birla. The character is etched in the minds of the audience forever. Harshad is known to take long breaks between his TV shows. An online entertainment news portal stated the factual gap between Harshad Chopda starrer TV shows. In the initial days of his career, Harshad did back-to-back shows. From Left Right Left to Kis Des Mein Hai Merra Dil, Tere Liye and Dharampatni to name a few. After starring in Dil Se Di Hui Dua... Sabhagyavati Bhava, Harshad Chopda took his first long break. The show ended in 2012. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami starrer in trouble? Makers get notice from channel due to low TRPs?

Harshad Chopda is known to take long breaks between TV shows

Harshad returned to small screens after a gap of two years. He starred in a show called Humsafars which co-starred Shivya Pathania in the lead. Humsafars came out in September 2014 but went off air within 5 months, that is, in February 2015. And that's when he took another long break of three years. He took up Jennifer Winget starrer Bepannah. Harshad and Jennifer entertained the audience for 8 months before the show went off-air. It ran from March 2018 to November 2018. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod reunite, Karishma Sawant's shocking revelation and more MAJOR updates

Trending Now

And then, he took another break of 3 years after which he returned to small screens as Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is observed that Harshad likes to take breaks between shows and unwind a bit. And right now, that's what Harshad is doing, he is resting. But we don't know how long will this break last. Harshad might lap up an irresistible offer if it lands his way. Or he might wait out.

Watch this video here:

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, the FilmBeat report claimed that Harshad Chopda quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai due to emotional exhaustion and creative dissatisfaction. He was not happy with the way his character was shaping up. Recently, reports surfaced that due to budget constraints, the makers had to let the cast go and take a leap with new actors. Harshad's fees had increased. They tried negotiations but to no avail, as per reports.