Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant are no longer seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The story of Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi was loved by the audience. Now, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken over as Abhira and Armaan. But, fans are still missing the old show. The end of Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi has left fans heartbroken. The TRPs of the show have also dropped as fans were in love with the old story. People loved watching the old cast and also liked the way they bonded with each other. There have been many BTS pictures and videos that went viral after the generation three story ended.

Karishma Sawant on her bond with Pranali

Now, Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi has opened up about her bond with Pranali Rathod post they left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She spoke to India Forums and said that she is always in touch with Pranali Rathod. She shared that they keep sharing memes on DMs and she shares a different bond with Pranali. Karishma added that Pranali is like her sister and they will always protect each other.

Karishma talks about her bond with Harshad Chopda

Karishma was further asked about her bond with Harshad Chopda. She shared that she shares a good and respectful bond with Harshad. Karishma mentioned that she has always seen Harshad with a lot of respect because he is experienced. However, she added that she could not be much friendly with Harshad.

She said, "Even though there are time jab mai Harshad ke sath I was like very friendly and all that. But, mai itna friendly nahi ho pai because I always looked at him with respect, so that has always been there." This is a big story in TV news.

New cast of YRKKH

Talking about the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Priti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe and Anita Raj are seen in the show.

Apart from them, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi and Saee Barve from the old cast are still a part of the show.