Good news for all fans of Mohsin Khan. The buzz is that he will be seen next in a Ekta Kapoor show. The serial will come on Colors. It looks like Ekta Kapoor is coming up with a show that is on the lines of Beauty And The Beast. As we know, the story is about a selfish prince who gets cursed to be a monster. He has to fall in love with a girl whom he has kept as a prisoner to free himself. In fact, there has been a show on Zee TV with a similar premise. Mohsin Khan has the handsome looks needed to look like a royal. This is reported by the Twitter handle Gossips TV.

Ekta Kapoor seems to be roping in all the good-looking men of Indian TV. She made Fahmaan Khan the lead of Dharam Patnii. The show has got the biggest opening for a daily show in recent times for Colors. Loyal fans of Mohsin Khan will surely give the show the needed viewership. There are rumors that Shivangi Joshi might also come back soon with a new show. People are wondering if Ekta Kapoor has managed to pull off the dream cast of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

Mohsin Khan did a number of music videos after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has stayed away from reality shows. Mohsin Khan had kind of made it clear that he would like to focus on the fictional show space. Let us see if the report is indeed true and Mohsin Khan joins hands with Ekta Kapoor.