Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod is loved as Akshara in the show. She has a massive fan following now. People have loved the way she made Akshara a special character for everyone. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans loved Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as Kartik and Naira. They had a crazy fan following and it was heartbreaking for many fans to accept that there will be new actors coming up. However, Abhimanyu and Akshara aka AbhiRa soon became the most loved jodi. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

While Harshad Chopda was already popular, Pranali also is now one of the most loved actresses. Today, Pranali celebrates her birthday and fans are all wishing her on social media. The actress is trending on social media as fans are happy to see her birthday celebration pictures. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Akshara to get panic attack; will Abhimanyu stop her abortion procedure?

Pranali Rathod celebrates her birthday with Harshad Chopda

Yes, Pranali Rathod celebrated her birthday last night. She got a beautiful birthday surprise from her on-screen husband, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu. Ami Trivedi who plays her on-screen mother-in-law was also present. Mayank Arora who played Kairav earlier also attended Pranali’s birthday party. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod to shoot last episode soon; all new cast to take over post leap?

A lot of pictures and videos have gone viral on social media. Harshad, Mayank, Ami and others are seen singing a birthday song for her by doing arti with pastries and cupcakes. Later, she is seen cutting her birthday cake.

Fans are happy seeing Harshad and Pranali together. They are loving these off-screen pictures of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Pranali wore a simple white dress for her birthday. Harshad looked handsome as usual in a sky blue t-shirt and pants. Earlier, there were reports in Entertainment news that Harshad and Pranali are dating. However, they have always denied these stories.

Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as per reports, the show will go take a leap and Harshad, Pranali will shoot for their last episode soon. Their last shoot will reportedly happen on November 10 this year. Apart from them, many other stars from the show will also leave.

As per reports, Fahmaan Khan, Randeep Rai have been approached to play the male leads after the leap. Tejasswi Prakash, Mahima Makhwana, Helly Shah, Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair have been approached to be the female leads post the leap.