Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod made us fall in love with Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They were one of the most loved jodis on-screen and it was always a treat to see their crackling chemistry. They were in the third generation of the show and it went on for two years. As they left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans were disappointed and started trolling the makers for ending the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Pranali and Harshad have a massive fan following and even today, fans love watching their old episodes. The fans of Pranali have been loving her Instagram where she has been posting pictures from her vacation. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi's obsession with Armaan crosses limits as she performs wifey duties; Will Abhira be able to save her Pati?

Pranali Rathod grabs a new OTT show?

People are loving her pictures and have been hoping that she will come up with some new project. Now, there are reports that Pranali is coming back on screens soon. A viral social media post suggests that Pranali Rathod has grabbed a new project. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Sanjay or Ruhi, who planned Yuvraj's return to separate Armaan and Abhira?

A post on the Instagram page named Telly Creates suggests that Pranali Rathod has grabbed a new OTT project. Yes, she will be doing one OTT show soon. The post read, "Exclusive! As per sources, Pranali Rathod to Make her OTT Debut in Upcoming Project."

Well, there is no confirmation about the same and Pranali has not yet made an official announcement. However, we hope we get to see her doing a big OTT project soon.

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show's fourth generation story has begun and people have started loving the new story and the new jodi. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami play the lead roles in the show.

The story of Abhira Sharma and Armaan Poddar has been quite interesting. Apart from them, the show also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Anita Raj, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia.