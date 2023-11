Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are no longer a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans are all missing their favourites Abhimanyu and Akshara. The new story has begun and the new cast includes, Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe. The story of Abhira and Armaan has begun. However, it is still difficult to forget Abhimanyu and Akshara's beautiful story. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira hopes audience will shower love on them; says, 'All have given their blood and sweat'

The news about the leap and Harshad, Pranali's exit was a huge shock for everyone. This became a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Not just as Abhimanyu and Akshara but they also made us love them as Harshad, Pranali. After they left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans wondered when will we get to see them again on-screen.

Pranali Rathod bags a new show?

Well, it seems Pranali will soon be back on-screen. Yes, as per reports on Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Pranali Rathod has also got a new TV show. She will next been seen playing the lead role in Sony TV's next show. Well, this is a happy news for all her fans. Nothing has been confirmed yet about her new TV show.

Harshad and Pranali became the most loved on-screen jodi and people also loved the way they had a great bond off-screen. Many even thought they are dating but that was not true. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Pranali spoke about meeting Harshad even after the show ends.

She said that AbhiRa might end but Harshali will not end as they will keep meeting. She said that the entire cast will stay connected. She also went on to praise Harshad Chopda as a co-star.

Pranali praises Harshad Chopda

She said, “He is extremely professional, and a great friend to me. He is very good with kids and animals. We used to play with animals all the time. He is my BFF. I won't say I'll miss him because hum milte rahenge yaar.”