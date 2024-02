Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular TV shows. From the characters to storyline draw a lot of attention. There are quite a few fans who are really attached to the show. With social media coming into picture, fans are able to express their love as well as hate for certain characters. The villains of TV shows especially get discussed a lot of social media and fans pour in negative comments. Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi who is currently seen as the villain in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai receives negative comments on social media. Samridhii Shukla who plays Abhira on the show has an advice for Pratiksha on how to deal with negativity. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Yuvraaj tries to kill Armaan; reaches Poddar house to kidnap Abhira

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Samridhii Shukla spoke about the negativity over social media. She stated that it is unfair that a character and artist gets targeted for the role that they play in a show. She spoke about Pratiksha Honmukhe and stated that she completely empathises with her. Her advice to Pratiksha aka Ruhi is that she should not pay attention to the negativity. If people hate her means she is doing a good job, is what Samridhi feels. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhira further added, "However, I agree that negative comments do affect the person mentally and it is easier said than done. I feel that just getting hated for playing a negative character is very wrong. We are just doing our job and we are doing our best to entertain in the masses. The protagonist becomes the hero of the story when there is an equally strong villain." Also Read - Animal OTT release: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Samridhii Shukla reveals she dubbed for THIS actress in Ranbir Kapoor starrer; fans react

Talking about the current storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira and Armaan are growing close. They got married only because Akshara wanted them to. Now, they are living under the same roof but only as friends. However, with time fans can notice sparks flying between the two. Ruhi, however, is in love with Armaan. She is doing everything possible to get close to him, but Abhira has her eyes on her. She won't let that happen.