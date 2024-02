Samridhii Shukla is currently essaying the role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress bagged the show after it underwent a major leap. Along with her, Shehzada Dhami also got roped in to be the male lead on the show. Samridhii and Shehzada's chemistry has already left audiences impressed. Abhira and Armaan have become one of the favourite on-screen couples already, Samridhii has received a lot of fame thanks to the show. In a latest interview, the actress revealed what she loves the most about her character. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans praise Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira for reminding Ruhi that she is not Armaan's wife

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira talks about her favourite scene with Armaan till date

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla talks about her character Abhira

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Samridhii Shukla shared that she has started to feel a sense of freedom now that the show is receiving a good response. She feels that her character is resonating with the masses. When asked what she likes the most about her character, the actress stated that Abhira is a not a typical household girl and that's what she loves the most. "Abhira is not a typical household girl but is someone who gives it back. She is not misbehaved but puts her point of view in front of people and there is nothing wrong and expressing what you feel. She is today's girl," she was quote saying. Further, Samridhii mentioned that she enjoys the one liners that are given to her character. She credited the writers for making Abhira a loved character. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod grabs a new OTT project? Here's what we know

Trending Now

Check out a video of Samridhii Shukla from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

yk what, lowkey glad that abhira doesn’t stay quiet and answers back to ruhi, fr puts her in her place ? abhira’s i don’t care attitude be good for now #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/LOqHAi8KRX — ?. ? (@omgwashhh) February 8, 2024

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's current storyline

In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhira and Armaan are slowly growing close to each other. Though they were forced into this marriage, now they are developing feelings. But then there is Ruhi who is in love with Armaan and is obsessed with him. Ruhi is doing her best to make a place for herself in Armaan's heart. In the latest episode, we also saw her ironing his shirt and giving him a head massage. Abhira takes note of her action and calls her out too. Abhira and Armaan's fondness for each other is definitely growing as he has also started taking a stand for his wife against his family.