Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most-liked shows. The latest leads of the show are Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami. The actors essay the role of Abhira and Armaan respectively. Within a short time, Samridhii and Shehzada have impressed the audiences with their chemistry. But did you know that apart from acting, Samridhii is also a voice over artist? Yes, you read that right. The diva is multi-talented and even though she is a successful actress now, she continues to be a voice over artist. In a recent interview, she spilled the beans on how she entered the glamorous industry of entertainment. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Ruhi joins hands with Yuvraj to separate Abhira from Armaan?

In an interview with India Forums, Samridhii Shukla shared that as she would be a voice over artist, she would often visit to production house. People would then ask her whether she is an actresses and she would say no. With this, she feels that she was meant to be an actor. She said that she started auditioning and then her father gave her the much-needed push. The actress revealed that she still works as a voice over artist and has lent her voice to major projects. One of them being Brahmastra. She has lent her voice for Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra's Disney version that received a worldwide release. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also revealed that she dubbed for a major project that recently released in the month of September. She did not reveal the name. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Yuvraj returns to marry Abhira; will Armaan save his wife?

What's happening in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the story currently revolves around Armaan and Abhira. They are in a forced marriage. Before dying, Akshara got Armaan and Abhira to get married. It was to save her from Yuvraj. But the major twist is that Yuvraj has returned into their lives. He is out of jail and is going to seek revenge from Abhira. Meanwhile, Ruhi is playing her wicked games. She is in love with Armaan and is doing her best to gain his attention.