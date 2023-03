Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai make for one of the hottest and most lovable on-screen TV jodis. They play Abhimanyu and Akshara aka AbhiRa on the show. The online audience is going berserk over the ongoing track. Abhimanyu is now in the hospital and Akshara is yet again blamed for everything negative that is happening. AbhiRa fans are mighty upset. And despite the pain and trauma in both Akshara and Abhimanyu's lives, the TRP has increased. The fans are wondering what could be the reason. They also have a fear. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jodi Abhimanyu-Akshara aka AbhiRa have kept audience hooked than Anupamaa-Anuj and others [View Poll Results]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TRPs increase

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been featuring some high-voltage drama and twists after the separation. And it seems this has boosted the TRPs considerably. In Week 9 of the TRP list. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has got a rating of 2.5. Yes, you read that right. But the fans online are wondering which episodes' TRPs are these. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara's fans feel she is adopted; lament at her misfortunes as Manjiri blames her for Abhimanyu's accident [View Tweets]

Well, for the last couple of weeks, fans online have been slamming the makers and also the ongoing track. Abhimanyu and Akshara shippers have been going crazy seeing their favourite couple living separately. They want to see them together and hence, have been continually asking the makers to bring back Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod together ASAP. In fact, they make it to the trend of Entertainment News every single time. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda wishes fans on Holi in his unique style; sends female fans into a tizzy [View Pics]

Fans question the TRPs as new fear gets unlocked

Well, since the TRPs are out, the fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are wondering how could the TRPs increase since the track is majorly disliked. It seems the offline audience is enjoying the show very much. On the other hand, they have also got a new fear. Seeing the increase in the TRPs, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are now scared about the track getting dragged and their favourite jodi suffering more. Check out the tweets here:

Toxic aunties liking toxic show, shows what kind of regressive society still persists? #yrkkh #abhira — Juveria Khan (@Juveria10626715) March 10, 2023

Yes bcuz we got 2Promos -Akshara and Abhir returns to Udaipur & Abhimanyu love confession so ppl who missed were eager to watch what's happening. Its only abt #Abhira Abhimanyu Akshara trp aunties dont care abt jhadu wedding they'll be excited to watch drama of her being dumped — Esther DS (@everstylish_7) March 10, 2023

#Yrkkh makers can't digest 2.5 trp next week they will put more nav,jhaaru,manjari till trp comes to 2.2 they will try their best to involve this 3 characters leaving #ABHIRA once the trp come to 2.2 then they will start story rishta makers became very predictable these days — madhu (@HemasreeChowdh4) March 10, 2023

Hopefully the #Yrkkh team will CONTINUE TO LIVE UPTO TRP VIEWERS EXPECTATIONS and show us Abhimanyu Akshara's dialogues scenes their lovestory n Abhirs truth.

Rest characters r just background music (some r too noisy)for us we care less or nothing much abt their story. #AbhiRa❤ — Esther DS (@everstylish_7) March 10, 2023

TV audience go by/set their expectations as per PROMO

We got 2promos on TV in last 2 weeks upto Now

1.AKSHARA returns to Udaipur wid Abhir & Soul Connection wid ABHIMANYU

2.Akshara & samman wid Abhimanyu's love confession

Credit?#PranaliRathod #HarshadChopda #Yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/d8h3mX7Apl — Esther DS (@everstylish_7) March 10, 2023

drama??

Mimi's bd N promotion

3ds same precap which Abhir calls Ab papa. #AbhiRa comes face, Abhir Abhi dance, Abhi suffering seeing happy SF dance

mj announced abr*hi wedding. Kv ​​Abhi confrontation, ar 4 Abhi who takes a stand against her family

na*ra to back kasuli#yrkkh https://t.co/Bm7knAkzOA — Arzu ? (@arzu_iu) March 10, 2023

Nahh. We got two promos on TV in last 2-3 weeks played every 30 mins-1 hr

1.Akshara returns to Udaipur n soul connection wid Abhimanyu

2.Akshara & samman with Abhimanyu's confession

TV audience go by promos. Its Akshara Abhimanyu #PranaliRathod #HarshadChopda #Yrkkh #Abhira — Esther DS (@everstylish_7) March 10, 2023

Yes or shyd next week bhi zyada aaye qki abhi accident ka promo baar baar aarha tha #yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/Aj7sWPp5FL — diva dinner (@divadinner09) March 10, 2023

Sittu uncle ??

Sittu be like: ham to aakhir ham hai ham se na takrana o rangu ?#yrkkh top 3 ??

Ok chalo congratulations #harshali harshali ki wajah se aai hai koi bakwas ni karega ?#yrkkh #abhira #harshali https://t.co/uAN3AH3E2m — meri abhira meri harshali? (@snowy_005) March 10, 2023

Message have been sent to Makers that its Abhira & Abhir which Viewer want to see

That Promo led people back to watching show

I hope DKP get Message LOUD & CLEAR NOW ... Arif Daikh Lo Ab & Give us Abhira #Abhira #yrkkh https://t.co/99df0Qo02f — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) March 10, 2023

Trp:-2.5 is mainly due to that respect wala promo.Also last week we got Abhir-AB dance,Kairav calling out Abhi & Manjari,Akshu giving back to Manjari.

I hope makers will understand showing Akshu dumb & povless won't give trp.Also Abhi's redemption is imp ?#yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/AisVAU8Pwt — fairylistful ? (@mariarose4241) March 10, 2023

Guys, don't be upset with the TRP. That week was full of Abhira, Abhi-Abhir dance, Kairav bashing Manjari, Abhir in hospital, Abhi going back to Mahadev. Dont think sirf 5 min ke tilak centric episode se TRP aayi hai.#AbhiRa #Yrkkh #yerishtakyakehlatahai — Rishika Bhatia (@RishikaBhatia15) March 10, 2023

Basically yrkkh audience proving me right that they just want nach gana.

Whats the story doesnt matter to them Mimi birthday, Abrohi marriage announcement, Manjiri blaming akshu again, Arohi taking Abhimanyu's side, Abrohi tilak, Akshu return & abhir falling sick#yrkkh #abhira — Solin (@Saolin_111) March 10, 2023

Are guys chil yeh trp mimi ke bday ki hai jis pe abhi abhir ka dance and abhira meeting and last week promo bhi to aaya tha uski hai is liye badhi hai ?#yrkkh #abhira — meri abhira meri harshali? (@snowy_005) March 10, 2023

#Yrkkh Promo abt samman got women excited also to know Akshara back in udaipur n will meet Abhimanyu that's what's ppl are eager n to see #Abhira face-off or conversations. If they fail to show Abhira together scenes then again it'll go down. — Esther DS (@everstylish_7) March 10, 2023

#yrkkh trp increased ?‍♀️

Again they will drag it like hell

Dragging means loosing essence of lead couple?‍♀️

I can't ?

Leap will end in that time also we will wait for #AbhiRa centric episodes and their pov and emotions ??‍♀️

I can't ? — punsandali nimsara (@punsandalinims1) March 10, 2023

2.2 se seedha 2.5????ab sur dikhayenge kya crap#abhira #yrkkh — Harshali's devotee(11:11 Happiness for Harshali) (@AbhiraHarshali1) March 10, 2023

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhir reaching the hospital and smearing Abhimanyu with Vibhuti while praying for him. Akshara learns and gets scared about the same.