Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod made everyone love Abhimanyu, and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They became the most loved jodi of television. Harshad and Pranali entered the show after Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi left. Mohsin and Shivangi also had a massive fan following and many were heartbroken after they left. However, Harshad and Pranali took no time to make everyone fall in love. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara connected with the audience immediately and they became the most loved on-screen couple. As soon as the reports of them leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started doing rounds, fans were heartbroken. Harshad and Pranali are no longer a part of the show and hence, many of the fans have stopped watching it.

The TRPs of the show have dropped. Fans are eagerly waiting for Harshad and Pranali to reunite for a new show. Recently, they were spotted together for a group interview with Siddharth Kannan and fans went crazy seeing them after a long time. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla reacts to similarities between her show and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod to reunite for a new project

Now, the jodi will be reuniting for a new project. Yes, as per reports, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will be reuniting for a romantic dance performance at the Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA Awards). Yes, as per reports, they have also started rehearsals for the performance. Well, this might be the last time we will get to see Harshad and Pranali together after a long time. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria opens up on off-screen chemistry with Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi

New cast and new story of YRKKH

Talking about the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are a part of the new story.

According to the latest story, Abhira and Armaan will get married as Akshara tells them that this is her last wish. On the other hand, Ruhi also gets married to Armaan's younger brother, Rohit.