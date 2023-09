Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the talk of the town. Everyone has loved the love stories in the show. Currently, people are enjoying Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love story. The show is doing great on the TRP charts and is in the news for the leap. As per reports, the show is all set to take a generation leap after which Abhimanyu and Akshara aka AbhiRa’s story will end. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Teri Meri Doriyaann and other top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa will also quit the show post leap. However, nobody has given any official statement about the same. It was reported that after Abhimanyu and Akshara, Abhir’s story will take the lead. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa's picturesque nostalgia moment wins fans' hearts [Check Reactions]

A few days ago, it was reported that Shaheer Sheikh or Karan Kundrra will play the lead in the show after Harshad. However, Shaheer recently denied the reports. Karan has not reacted to the news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai top 7 twists: Akshara faints, Manjiri-Muskaan to break Abhimanyu and Akshu's wedding

However, a source close to Filmibeat said that Karan was a part of Yeh Rishta when Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan played the leads and so it would not be right to repeat him as it will not connect with the audience.

Tejasswi Prakash and Fahmaan Khan to enter YRKKH?

A few reports recently spoke about Tejasswi Prakash and Fahmaan Khan being approached for the lead roles post leap. It was being said that they will take Harshad and Pranali’s place as the leads.

However, as per Filmibeat, the news is not true. A source close to the portal shared that Rajan Shahi is known for giving opportunities to fresh faces like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod and he must have made a proper plan for the leap and new faces will be auditioned for the lead roles.

Watch the video of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the sets of YRKKH

The source added that the chances of Tejasswi and Fahmaan doing the show are very less. Talking about the leap, Ami Trivedi aka Manjari spoke to us and said, “Hum bhi yahi question puch rahe hai. Honestly, mujhe koi idea nahi hai. I am going with the story the way it comes. We are given only two episodes story and we know only that much. So, mujhe honestly nahi pata. Jitna samaj ara hai ki yeh baatein faail rahi hai but let’s see aage chalke kya hoga. Hume kuch nahi bataya gaya hai.”