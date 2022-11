Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the favourite shows of the audience. Since Hina Khan and Karan Mehra days, the show is loved by all. Currently, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are in the lead as Abhimanyu and Akshara. Their love saga has witnessed several twists and turns. One of the constant hurdles in their lives has been Aarohi played by Karishma Sawant. Now, Abhi and Akshara are together yet Aarohi is causing issues. In the latest episode, Aarohi accused Abhimanyu of slapping her and that left Akshara fuming. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hunk Harshad Chopda and more: Transformations of popular TV actors

Aarohi played the victim card in and accused Abhimanyu of ill-treating her. She claims that he slammed her when she asked about the files and humiliated her. But, Abhimanyu negated her claims and stated that he did not raise his hand on Aarohi. He refused to apologise stating that he made no mistake. Akshara too gets furious over Aarohi. She warns Aarohi to stop playing her silly games and says that she will cause havoc in her life if she crosses limits. Also Read - TRP Report Week 46: Anupamaa proves it's unbeatable as it sends Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin back to second spot

AbhiRa fans are totally impressed with seeti-maar dialogue of Aarohi and how she showed trust in Abhimanyu. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Aarohi to reveal Akshara the truth about her pregnancy complications? How will Abhimanyu react?

The unshakable belief she has on her husband’s integrity shows the growth of their relationship…they’ve built up a strong wall against the world ✨♥️#abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/8pQBgzNZfR — Tanu? (@tk_abhira) November 26, 2022

yes i am saying this as a regular viewer of #yrkkh since 14 years ??#yrkkh #AksharaBirla #pranalirathod #abhira pic.twitter.com/P0sJqoLL1C — Harshali is love❤️ (@sonali75549169) November 26, 2022

"SORRY BUT NOT SORRY"

That's Abhimanyu Birla ?

He did apologized even when his hand didn't even touch her face properly#HarshadChopda • #yrkkh • #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/MSaeHRVUFW — -ˋˏ????????????ˎˊᵀᵒˣⁱᶜ ˢᵒˡᵒ (@Harshadrules) November 26, 2022

Well, what happens next in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be interesting to watch. The two sisters are now at loggerheads and fans are sure in for some interesting drama.