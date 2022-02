starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda is one of the most popular shows on Indian Television currently. Fans are totally in love with Akshara and Abhimanyu's chemistry on screen. Currently, the drama has been brought in by Manish Goenka. He has been rushed to the hospital because of a medical emergency. Anhimanyu being a doctor carries out his surgery. Adding a little more drama, we see Abhimanyu singing to Manish Goenka in Operation theatre. He sings, "Yeh akha India janta hai Abhi Akshu pe marta hai." Fans are laughing at his comic timing but are not much impressed with his singing skills. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udaariyaan and more – Vote Now for Best TV Show

Seriously #AbhimanyuBirla is going to sing this during wedding rituals ? ? #AbhiRa is a balanced couple thats why,one sing so melodiously another way doctor uncle giving us shock with his singing talent!!#AbhiRa#yrkkh #HarshadChopda https://t.co/ybZZ95J8l2 — nAiMa? (@ZNaima21) February 22, 2022

I wonder if BP is hearing Abhi singing this "Akkha India" wala song, bhai BP agar maan bhi rhe honge na shadi k liye to bhi he will definitely reject him again ?

Please Abhi, be thoda sa serious, u r treating on ur *ददिया ससुर* ? #AbhiRa #yrkkh #HarshadChopda — Krupa Sharma (@krupa_sharma12) February 22, 2022

MAN LOVES TO SING But I don't think Abhi knows he is a terrible singer The moment Manish hears him singing, he is going to REJECT Abhi AGAIN#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/giox4u9FhR — . (@sleepingkoya) February 22, 2022

Lol, we agree with some of the comments here. Abhimanyu surely needs some singing lessons. But we love how Abhi has Akshu in his mind and heart all the time.