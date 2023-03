Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been among the longest-running shows on TV. For years now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has kept fans hooked to the screens. Currently, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are playing the lead roles. Harshad essays the role of Abhimanyu while Pranali is Akshara. Their love saga has been a rollercoaster ride and fans are always desperate to know what will happen next. Currently, the two are separated and Akshara is with Abhinav. Abhimanyu is jealous as he is still in love with Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new entrant Harshad Arora have THESE 7 similarities; find out

twist

In the latest twist, we see Abhimanyu going against his mother Manjari to support Shefali. He sees that Shefali is suffering in marriage and is quite frustrated too. He then makes a speech against family and says that they have not been treating Shefali right. He says that the daughter-in-laws of the house are suffering indirectly hinting at Akshara. He also shared that 6 years ago, he did not take a stand for Akshara when he really should have. Many of his fans wished that Abhimanyu goes away from his family and responsibilities to see get a correct perspective. According to fans, it looks like Abhi is finally realising his mistakes. Also Read - Sorry fans! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Harshad Chopda project not happening any time soon [Exclusive]

Check out Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans' tweet below:

Honestly it is the best decision so far, dear Abhi. Once you get away from them you'll be free like an eagle. ? pic.twitter.com/XMmmID2Gef — Jola ? (@lemarrionette) March 22, 2023

I wish, I wish my boy would’ve left the house. He would be atleast out of emotional manipulation & suffocation of stupid responsibilities. He should’ve joined PB in Mumbai & live a cheerful life ??#Yrkkh #Abhira #AbhimanyuBirla https://t.co/d7E9nJSc0V — Mini ✨ (@jaimini_thakor) March 22, 2023

While Akshara has now moved on in life with Abhinav, Abhimanyu is still in love with her and wants to be with her. However, his shaadi with Aarohi is also in the pipeline. Fans are wondering what will happen next as Akshara sure seems to be making efforts to move away from her past. But will that happen? Also Read - Harshad Arora in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa: Top TV shows second male leads who completely stole the show