Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans finally have a moment to rejoice. Abhimanyu played by Harshad Chopda and Akshara played by Pranali Rathod seem to be finally coming back together. In the precap of the show, we saw both of them dancing at a party. But another highlight that has left AbhiRa fans in awe is Abhimanyu's classic reply when a girl tried to hit on him. As he enters the party, all the eyes are on him. When a girl asks 'Who is he' in style, Abhimanyu replies saying, 'World's Luckiest Husband'. All the AbhiRa fans are going crazy over his one-line rejection. Check out the tweets below:

The BESTTTT way to Reject someone....

Abhimanyu Birla can SERIOUSLYYYY give Life - Lessons to all guys out there....coz he is just a Class Apart❤

"Yeh koun hai jisne hamein mudke nahi dekha ?"

"World's Luckiest Husband" I LOVE YOU ABHIMANYU BIRLA !!!❤#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/EkpsaWB0H2 — Bhavna (@bhaav04) June 30, 2022

Dr Abhimanyu Birla will be Harshad's one Character that will be remembered & Loved always as HC one The Best, Loved & Popular character & will take him New heights of success in times to come

Wayyy to goo with more love & success Harshad ??#Abhira #yrkkh #HarshadChopda https://t.co/pqZqzo1vwj — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) June 30, 2022

I just noticed in d 2nd cap even d guys r staring at him???? #abhira #yrkkh https://t.co/o5kaM7hlit — JS (@JaanviSekhar) June 30, 2022

Party Girl :

“Yeh kaun hai jisne palat kar humein nahi dekha?” Abhi:

“World’s luckiest husband.” This has got to be the BEST answer to this iconic bollywood question???? Abhimanyu ka swag aur attitude is always a treat to watch?#yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla #harshadchopda — Methi_Dana? (@Methi_Dana) June 30, 2022

Well, looks like it indeed seems like Abhimanyu is the World's Luckiest Husband and Akshara is one lucky girl.