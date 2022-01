Currently, Abhimanyu of played by is going through an emotional turmoil. The love of his life Akshara played by Pranali Rathod has met with an accident. Abhimanyu being a doctor has to conduct her operation. Initially, he finds it very difficult to carry out the procedure, however, later he musters courage and carries out the operation. In OT, Akshara's pulse start sinking and Abhimanyu starts talking to her. In the upcoming episode, we will see Abhimanyu talking to Akshara and asking her to stay with him. He will have tears in his eyes but will keep motivating Akshara to stay strong. It is a very emotional moment and fans are heartbroken to see Abhimanyu's condition. They are feeling bad for him and are hoping that AbiRa will get back together once Akshara recovers from her injuries. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shivangi Joshi roots for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Karan Kundrra; calls him 'gem of a person'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai (@_yeh_rishta_kya_kehlata_hai_01)

abhimanyu's whole life flashed before his eyes to see akshara like that !!! he is not only shattered to see her like that but also guilty that he has said harsh words to her in fit of rage and heartbreak !!! :((@ChopdaHarshad's acting is so commendable#yrkkh #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/d6Rbfk0paF — ayushi ⁷ (@_DevAkshi__) January 11, 2022

Wow this shows akshara always live in Abhimanyu's heart ❤ really this condition is so critical the movement he knew she may lose her https://t.co/98i6REmzNf — yeahpranjalkemwal (@pranjalkemwal) January 11, 2022

I think the sole purpose of letting Abhimanyu perform the operation is to show whether he is able to save the foundation of their relationship or not which is Akshara's voice. He was first attracted to her voice and then fell in love with her. #yrkkh #abhira — Loveena (@Loveena28) January 11, 2022

Akshara's life is naturally more important to him, but he understands the value of a voice for Akshara. He doesn't want her to lose any part of herself. We all understand that Akshara will be hurt and she will not be the same.Abhimanyu understands this.#Yrkkh #AbhiRa — MilenaS (@MilenaS73539892) January 11, 2022