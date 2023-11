Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular TV shows that has kept the audience hooked to the screens for decades. The makers decided for a generation leap and the audience will witness Akshara and Abhinav's daughter Abhira. After 22 years, Akshara got settled in Mussoorie with her daughter Abhira, who is a final-year law student. Both Akshara and Abhira run the resort together. Well, on the other hand, the Puadar family is seen dominating Udaipur. Armaan Paudar, the elder son of the Paudar family is a big lawyer in the city. He sacrifices his life for his grandmother. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod to not get replaced post leap? Joins Samridhii Shukla for shoot in Mahabaleshwar

After winning every case, Armaan's grandmother gives him a chocolate as a blessing. She wants her younger grandson Rohit to also become a big lawyer just like his brother Armaan. While Armaan wants Rohit to live his life to the fullest. After Armaan's father died, his uncle has been handling the law firm. Armaan's grandmother's birthday will bring Abhira into his life. Armaan's grandmother goes to Mussorrie with her family. Armaan books Abhira's resort for the party.

Abhira will be seen meeting her great-grandfather for the first time after 22 years. Armaan sees Ruhi and falls in love with her beauty. Ruhi is about to fall and Armaan holds her hand. Will Ruhi also fall in love with Armaan?