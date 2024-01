Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have won hearts are Abhira and Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is a new story and fans did not accept it earlier. But now, the TRPs have grown which shows that the new characters and the new story is being accepted. As per the latest episode, we have seen that Rohit is gone missing because he came to know about Ruhi and Armaan's past. His car is found fallen off a mountain cliff and everyone assumes him to be dead. However, Dadisa refused to believe the fact as she has not seen his dead body. Hence, she asks everyone to stop assuming that he is dead. Ruhi is heartbroken as she feels that she has been unfair to Rohit and is shattered. Everyone in the family tries to cheer her up. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa has competition at the Top; Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel's fight in Bigg Boss 17 grabs attention

To make Ruhi feel good, Dadisa organises a special Makar Sankranti event at home. She tells everyone that all the big people have been invited and she does not want any ruckus at home. However, Abhira has no time and needs to study for her exams. She will try to escape from the house but Armaan and Ruhi will stop her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Dadisa, Vidya plan to get Ruhi and Armaan married; Abhira to be thrown out?

Abhira asks Ruhi to be Armaan's wife

Abhira will tell them that she has to become a lawyer and is not meant to celebrate these festival. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Abhira will make a plan to attend her college. She will tell Armaan and Ruhi to act as husband and wife in front of everyone so that she can escape. She asks Ruhi to hide her face and be Armaan's wife. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more TV serials audience can watch after the reality show ends

She will tell them to do so as she wants to concentrate on her studies and not on festivals. Ruhi and Armaan will finally agree but we will see Ruhi getting hopes of being with Armaan again. It will be interesting to see how will Abhira manage everything in the house.

New cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, and Sharon Varma.