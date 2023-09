Yeh Rishta Kya Kelata Hai 13 September 2023 upcoming twist: Abhimanyu and Akshara have come a long way over the years. From being friends to love to strangers and to being friends again. The Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer enjoys a humungous fan base. Harshad and Pranali's fans are hooked on to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai because of the ongoing track. Ganpati festival is being celebrated on the show and Abhimanyu and Akshara will share a hug after a long time. And guess what, one more is to come. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Hina Khan to Nia Sharma: TV actresses who were ‘rejected’ for their dusky skin tone

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhimanyu, Akshara share a hug

In the latest episode of the TOP TV show, we will see Abhinmanyu and Akshara working together to help Manjiri come out of her trauma. They succeed in doing so. And seeing everything going the right way in their lives after a really long time leaves Abhimanyu and Akshara excited. They forget the moment and situation they are in and hug each other in their happiness.

However, soon, they realise it and pull away from each other. Mimi and Manish see Abhimanyu and Akshara embracing each other. They wonder if Abhi (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are coming close to each other again. The awkward way in which the two of them pull away has been beautifully executed by the stars. Fans are going gaga over the same. Check out the tweets below:

What a beautiful transition from friendship to love!!!?❤️

Such a natural hug that showed real emotions of happiness and peace in each other’s embrace while getting awkward facing the reality in the end! #Harshali are phenomenal in every aspect?❤️ #yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/7Z752c0RXe — Nikki✨ (@HarshaliStan_25) September 13, 2023

This time

he was able to hug her fully

the hug he had needed for 6 yrs finally he got it..

he hugged her with all his heart...

he wanted to bring her into his chest and lock her there

in the end they both needed this Hugs in order to complete and face the next#yrkkh#abhira pic.twitter.com/abcLGtsyPx — imi__éne (@ImeNe1239) September 13, 2023

Nav, boat, yacht, ship, cruise, sinked guys !!

Loved the hug & loved the after hug scene! Both were awkward bt in a good way! AK didn’t think once abt cameo ws icing on the cake!

P.S: idc abt negative meltdown ?, my leads r here!#yrkkh • #AbhiRa • #AbhimanyuBirla • #Akshara pic.twitter.com/JzMV0ayKnp — Abhira4Infinity? (@abhira4evr) September 13, 2023

Bhool jathe na isse pehle kitne baar hum.....hum kya Akshu

Akshu tu tho badi woh nikli?

Let's promise aaj ke baad ek dusre ko kabi hug..

Abhi himmat hai tho ye sentence complete karke dikhao?? Buddhuram.u know ye khatarnak promise hai which u cant keep up with #Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/SZYbStDI7H — Nivi (@Nivi21761400) September 13, 2023

Mimi & Bade papa .. making shaadi arrangements as soon as they saw #Abhira hug .. such cute plp.. they go with the wind types ?. #yrkkh I was hoping muski ya chachi see it for drama — Tanya (@Tanyakil) September 13, 2023

Epi is so nice .. loved Bappa song . The festive vibes ❤️?. HC few seconds dance was so ?. The hug and all emotions arnd it , awkwardness along with the Holy chantings ❤️? . Don’t know what stopped them writing such beautiful epis for 8 months ? @StarPlus #Abhira… — Tanya (@Tanyakil) September 13, 2023

When your heart can't contain that much happiness your soul knows who to share it with ? They fit as if same pieces of a puzzle ❣️ forgetting the world around wala hug ❣️ Abhira wala hug? they both needed that peace their souls was craving ❣️#yrkkh #AbhiRa #Harshali https://t.co/SzPr1Cnyhn — Fizza (@FizzaIrfan8) September 13, 2023

May Ganpati ji always guide and protect #PranaliRathod #HarshadChopda Absolutely love this phase of friendship between #AbhiRa #yrkkh

Their hug today was so organic and sweet.

Onwards and upwards to the best leads of itv. ? pic.twitter.com/mggLohZM6E — SurplusSundew (@SurplusSundew) September 13, 2023

Lyf is Perfect?♥ Nthng bt aftrall they went thru they r overwhelmed wth happiness tht thngs r finally fine! These two souls r destined fr ech othr n r mvng twrds ech othr ! Their ♥'s r in sync alrdy!

The start to a Perfect Tale yet agn!#yrkkh #AbhiRa

P:s:Mimi n Bp is us? pic.twitter.com/UaIlF4uWaP — Teddyy~♥~ (@Krithii99) September 13, 2023

The hug scene was executed nicely... the awkwardness of #AbhiRa portrayed well by the actors...?? And both are in their friend / co-parent zone, so neither of them are gonna cross their limits nor they're gonna hurt each other. Thankfully it was just Mimi and BP... ?#yrkkh — Sz?... (@zain_shafna) September 13, 2023

The hug was a sight for sore eyes! The transition from elation to awkwardness was great!! But the drama needs some spice #AbhiRa #yrkkh #harshali — Bano (@Bano280) September 13, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: AbhiRa to share a hug again

In the upcoming episodes of the popular TV show, we will see Abhimanyu being paranoid and worried about the accident Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) faced. He still feels guilty about it. Akshara consoles him. Abhimanyu expresses gratitude to her saying only she can understand him and hugs her. Akshara gently pushes Abhimanyu away and claims that that's what friends are for. Fans are going gaga over this second hug they might get to see AbhiRa share again.

Well this hug was officially the step towards Rebuilding AbhiRa

YRRKH NEW PROMO !! ♥️#yrkkh #AbhiRa #abhira

pic.twitter.com/G7aujKygfY — Ghost ?‍☠️ (@Zombie70000) September 13, 2023

promo is out

Tell me what is the one new thing u got from this promo which u dont get from the epi

Akshu helped Abhi n MJ Come out of guilt n Trauma

VO-Kya Abhi Dosti ko pyar samjegha

Me what if both realise its beyond friendship?

What if both realise its PYAAR?#Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/A3dDIrvT9T — Nivi (@Nivi21761400) September 13, 2023

Fans are feeling grateful towards the makers for not forcing the reunion too quickly and taking things slow after Abhinav's (Jay Soni) death. AbhiRa shippers are looking forward to seeing their couple reunite again. In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest updates about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.