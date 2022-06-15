Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TWIST: AbhiRa fans upset with makers; say they are 'incapable' of handling issues like domestic violence [VIEW TWEETS]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the top TV shows on the highest TRP raking list. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles.