Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on television. The show started in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles. Later, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were seen as leads, and now, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are ruling the TV screens as the protagonists. Pranali and Harshad play the roles of Akshara and Abhi respectively, and their fans fondly call them AbhiRa. Well, it looks like in one of the upcoming episodes of the show, AbhiRa is going to perform a dance scene that will look as if it is out of a fairytale. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: KRK reveals Naga Chaitanya is regretting being a part of Aamir Khan's film; blames the superstar for Chay's split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Well, a couple of pictures of AbhiRa have made it to social media and fans are wondering whether it’s a dream or real sequence. A fan tweeted, “Nation Wants.. Biggest & Mosttt Imp Ques?? Dream Or Real... Reception Or Something Else...” Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Ranveer Singh joins Alia Bhatt as she dances to Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; BTS video goes viral

Only good thing about Yrkkh currently is them & only them. They make you get addicted to them & you just keep falling for them more.#Abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/J7T4HMoj69 — ????? (@oskiboondein) July 26, 2022

AbhiRa fans have always loved Harshad and Pranali’s chemistry especially when they are dancing together. We are sure this sequence of them dancing like prince and princess will also get a get response from their fans. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan asks Shah Rukh Khan if he watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; SRK's response will win your hearts [Watch Video]

Advertisement

A couple of months ago, there were rumours that Harshad and Pranali are dating in real life. But, the actors later clarified that they are not just, but they are very good friends.