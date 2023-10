Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is headed for a leap after November 6, 2023. We will see Samridhi Shukla as the new lead Abhira, while Pratiksha Honmukhe is going to be the grown-up Ruhi. Fans will see the sad end of Abhimanyu, Abhir and Aarohi. The show will take a leap of 20 years. We will see that the track is only around the Goenka family. Sachin Tyagi has been retained as Bade Papa (Manish Goenka). He will be looking after Akshara, Abhira and Ruhi. Like Akshara, Aarohi there will be a jealousy angle between the two sisters as Abhira is good in studies and a lawyer like her mother. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira to stay in Kasauli with Akshara? Here's all that you need to know about the leap

We will see a marriage track soon on the show. It will be an arranged marriage like we saw of Naitik and Akshara in the first season. Pratiksha Honmukhe who will be playing the grown-up Ruhi will get married into a rich family. Later, AbhiRa also falls in love with Shehzada Dhami who is the elder son of the house. The two sisters will end up as Devrani and Jethani. The story is so similar to that of Akshara and Aarohi. This has been reported by a gossip handle. The new promo has been slammed a lot by fans of AbhiRa. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Know how rich are Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Shruti Ulfat and more stars from the new cast

Fans of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have called out makers for using the name of AbhiRa to promote the show. The girl is one of Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). We have seen that Akshara has a massive showdown with Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) and she manages to set Abhimanyu free. After a few moments of renewed romance, he will see the demise of the trio. The last few episodes have got very low TRPs as compared to the standard of the show. We have to see how the audience accepts the new generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: After Abhimanyu, another important character to die before leap in Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod show?