Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap and Samridhi Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have taken over from the third generation. In the ongoing TV show, we are seeing Akshara and Abhira righting a case against Yuvraj. Armaan, however, has come to Mussorie to fight a case for Yuvraj against Akshara. Things will take a shocking turn when Ruhi misunderstands Armaan because of Abhira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi decides to marry Rohit; will Armaan be able to handle this shock?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhira creates a misunderstanding between Armaan, Ruhi

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Armaan getting the most shocking news from Rohit. Armaan's father will be shot and this will leave Armaan unhinged. Unable to keep calm, Abhira will help him out. Ruhi, on the other hand, will try calling Armaan. She will continuously call Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) who would not be in a state to receive the call. Abhira who has the phone will ask Armaan what to do. He asks her to cut the call. When the call comes again, Abhira receives the call and harshly tells Ruhi that it should be understood that Armaan cannot receive his call which is why he is cutting the call. Ruhi will get disheartened and be in shock upon listening to a female voice on Armaan's phone. Adding to her woes would be Ruhi's friend who will slam Armaan and question his love for her. Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) would be unable to believe her and try to think of a reason. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Mrs Poddar announcing Rohit and Ruhi's engagement. Ruhi who had been waiting for Armaan's call will go ahead with the Roka with Rohit. A sad Ruhi will resign to her fate and start feeling that Armaan will not return. Did Abhira (Samridhi Shukla) create a misunderstanding between Ruhi and Armaan? Will Armaan and Ruhi be able to sort things out before it is too late? The upcoming twist has grabbed attention and has made headlines in TV news. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chand Jalne Laga and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Armaan coming to get Akshara and Abhira to court. Armaan offers to safely take Abhira and Akshara to court and while Akshara is ready, Abhira refuses believing it to be another plot by Yuvraj. Armaan stands there shocked. Abhira says they will come by taxi. Will Yuvraj and his father truly act on his word and kill Akshara? Will Akshara die in a car crash? Let's wait for the twists to unfold.