Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is keeping the fans entertained and how! The love saga between Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is keeping fans hooked to the screens. Abhi's loverboy avatar is expecially grabbing everyone's attention. AbhiRa fans are unable to get over the sweet moments that they share and their chemistry. Recently, Akshara in the show expressed that she is missing her mother dearly. She was reading out the pages from the book penned by her mother who is no more. Abhimanyu makes a special gesture and gets everything that Akshara's mom wanted for her daughter. From a pink blanket to handmade donuts, Abhi arranges for all. AbhiRa shippers are unable to stop raving about Abhimanyu and are calling him the best boyfriend ever. Read tweets. Also Read - Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda and more: 11 TV celebs who ruled Instagram this week with viral posts

the PRECAP is very sweet :( manjri doing everything that naira promised she would do for akshu :( bcoz she was missing naira im so :((( #yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/0IicOqxCQt — ?️ (@ncytophiIe) February 15, 2022

I’m telling you, there will never ever be another ABHIMANYU BIRLA !! He is setting the standard so high for these men they can never compare! ??? #yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/Rp4jG3Q3hh — Facade (@SonyeFacade) February 15, 2022

You miss your mother when you are sad, sick, happy, no matter your age, even you are 50 years old, you always need your mother. Abhi will give Akshu the family she needs and heal all the wounds she received in the other family. #yrkkh #Abhirapic.twitter.com/fWo942D0rj — Zara ᴹᵉʳⁱ ᴬᵏˢʰᵘ (@abhiraforever) February 15, 2022

abhi recreating wishes from naira's diary for akshu is literally the sweetest and wholesome gesture. i'm not even mad about not getting a cliché valentines scene cause the emotional value of this scene is ?? abhi loves akshu sm, my boy?#yrkkh #abhirapic.twitter.com/XCP8DWHzKY — . (@evrcmore) February 15, 2022

Indeed, Abhimanyu seems to have gone out of his way to make everything special for Akshara. He sure is boyfriend goals, isn't it? Also Read - Karan Kundrra on being tagged toxic BF to Tejasswi Prakash; Kapil Sharma's dig at Bipasha Basu-Karan, celebs in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more: TV News Weekly RECAP