Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has now the story of the fourth generation. Stars like Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Shivam Khajuria and more are a part of the show. Samridhii plays the role of Abhira, Shehzada is Armaan while Shivam is Rohit. The show has been among the top on the TRP charts. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is maintaining the TRP numbers and is among the top 3. It is all thanks to the massive twists in the show that audiences are loving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Here's what we can expect in the upcoming episodes. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rishabh Jaiswal shares his experience being a part of the show; says 'I haven't seen such...'

BollywoodLife now gets you all the latest entertainment news and TV news on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Rohit to be perceived dead by Armaan, Ruhi and the Poddars? Shivam Khajuria's track put on hold?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert

The latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees Rohit going missing. Rohit is married to Ruhi who is in love with Armaan. But Armaan and Abhira are married. Rohit gets to know that Ruhi still has feelings for Armaan and his behaviour towards Armaan sees a change. Now we will see Rohit going missing and reports suggest that the family members will perceive that he is dead. As per a report in India Forum, Rohit's track has been put on hold for sometime for the storyline to move forward. But as Rohit will go missing, Armaan will blame everything on Abhira. Armaan will be fed up all the negative events unfolding in the house. Dadisa will also be in a critical condition. So Armaan will feel that Abhira is a big mistake of his life and would want to put an end to their bond. He will feel guilty for everything. Abhira will also agree to put an end to their marriage. But will they opt for divorce? Or will there be a new twist? Will Abhira go missing as Rohit? Only the makers can tell what will happen next in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi confirms he had creative differences with Harshad Chopda; says 'Wo toh hota hi...'

Trending Now

Check out Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo

Bring him on his knees or let her leave dkp?️#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/cr8sdgOFd1 — ? (@ok_aishi) January 1, 2024

Abhira and Armaan's shaadi saga

Abhira and Armaan got married only to fulfil Akshara's last wish. Abhira is Akshara and Abhimanyu's daughter. Armaan out of respect for Akshara got married to Abhira in the hospital ward. Though they are married, they are leading lives like individuals.