Finally, happy days are back in . Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) have sorted out their differences and are together again. It took a massive fire in the hospital to get them to be together again. But now that both have recovered from their injuries, Manjiri has decided to give Akshara the perfect grihapravesh she deserves. In the upcoming episode, we see Akshara and Abhimanyu entering their home holding hands. Abhi then even lifts Akshara in his arms. His lover boy avatar is melting the hearts of all the AbhiRa fans. They are happy that they are romance is back in AbhiRa's lives. Check out the tweets below:

he looked at her with so much love, his heart overjoyed in her happiness, as she finally got her fairytale welcome. but, the reason for the smile on her face, her biggest dream, was standing right next to her with his hand in her’s now & forever. #yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/WGPaLIRvXg — P (@rain_2_sun) July 6, 2022

From entering the wedding venue hand in hand along with entire family after facing multiple obstacles... To finally entering their own home hand in hand again with the blessings n welcome by entire family. What a journey is been so far. LOVE IT ???#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/oJaGVXVmSL — Rags_AbhiRaXHcPr ?? (@Ragini2011) July 6, 2022

FINALLY A HAPPY AND SMILING ABHI AFTER AGES ???

YOU KNOW HOW PRECIOUS YOU ARE ABHIMANYU? YOUR SMILE MAKES MY WHOLE DAY?

.#HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #yrkkh #YRKKH3 pic.twitter.com/X4n18XzggF — Jennifer x Harshad FP (@adiya_x) July 6, 2022

From their tilak to their grehpravesh, the thing that is common is their twirl...the twirl of happiness..!❤️

Abhi's own way to express how lucky he's to get her...& Akshu, being that somosa,itu sa lying her head on his shoulder is my favourite ?❤️?#yrkkh #AbhiRa #Harshali pic.twitter.com/Ts13HbMSLK — Naveksha (@Naveksha4) July 6, 2022

Well, looks like the next few episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are going to be all about love and romance. But what's wrong with Abhimanyu's hand? Let's wait and watch.