Television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu. Their chemistry is so crackling that fans want them to be a couple in real life. In the show, they are a married couple and AbhiRa fans love their romance. In the recent track, Abhimanyu loses his engagement ring and Akshara notices it. Soon she questions him and Abhi lies that he has kept it outside the OT. He is going through some medical condition that he has kept it hidden from his wife. Fans are loving how Akshara is being a typical wife and questioning him about the ring.

ye jo patte kha rahe ho bilkul isi tarah mai kachcha chaba jaungi"?

Akshu being typical wife docman u better find ur ring..!! these two r cuties n d way HC shws his exp of being lost is just amazing??❤️#yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #yrkkh3 pic.twitter.com/I3xoJAj1Bo — abhirayrkkh (@abhirayrkkh) July 13, 2022

everyone around him blamed him for failing his duty. but, this hospital was his temple & his patients were his gifts from god. she knew he cared for them, guarded them with his entire being. she looked at him with all of the confidence & trust he would ever need. #yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/gXlDXCovch — P (@rain_2_sun) July 13, 2022

Pov: Abhi thinking we should make another baby who should be like akshu becuase this little boy is taking all her attention!??#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/uKVpBycLxJ — Happydaze♡ (@kashishhh77) July 13, 2022

The Way she gave him the confidence..and assurance that he can do it...♥️#AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/V1cRvuAd8Z — •??♡??????????• (@Warmblush_10) July 13, 2022

?Loving the way how akshu is potraying her haq and love on Abhi...Hayeee #AbhiRa ?

We all were waiting for this...where we get to see Akshu's Dewaangi...And see from post Accident..we see this.!!!!#yrkkh #YRKKH3 pic.twitter.com/KPSTraOCWn — •??♡??????????• (@Warmblush_10) July 13, 2022

Well, well, how cute are these two? We simply love how they sparkle in each other's company.