Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans are not happy about it. But the audience have welcomed Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami on the show with a lot of love. Abhira and Armaan's story is getting all the attention. Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are also a part of the new cast. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new star cast Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and others' educational qualifications

While we saw Abhimanyu's death before the leap, Akshara's character is still alive. However, Pranali Rathod is not playing the role. Preeti Amin is seen as Akshara in the show now and Abhira's bond with her mother is too cute to handle. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla perfect to carry forward Akshara's legacy? 5 reasons she deserves a chance as Abhira

Abhira and Akshara's cute bond

The audience were impressed by Akshara and Abhira's relationship in the new story. It was a treat to watch the mother-daughter duo and how beautifully they have set up a different world for themselves. But it looks like this happiness is short-lived for Abhira. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV News. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa grabs top spot on TRP chart; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stable despite leap

Akshara to die in YRKKH?

In the promo of the new story, we saw how Abhira ends up marrying Armaan but he loves Ruhi. Now, Pratiksha Honmukhe who plays the role of Ruhi has revealed how Abhira will end up marrying Armaan. In an interview, Pratiksha aka Ruhi revealed that Armaan and Ruhi's love story will start now but Abhira's roadside lover Yuvraj will create a problem.

He will end up killing Akshara. She further added that Akshara is a reputed lawyer and hence Armaan respects her a lot and hence while dying, Akshara will take a promise from Armaan. Because of the promise given to Akshara, Armaan will go against his family and marry Abhira.

Ruhi to hate Abhira for marrying Armaan

Pratiksha further spoke about how Ruhi will hate Abhira. She shared that after Armaan marries Abhira, Ruhi gets married to his younger brother, Rohit. Ruhi will hate Abhira as she took away Armaan from her and Ruhi will also get to know that Abhira's mother is Akshara and Ruhi believes Akshara killed her mother Aarohi.