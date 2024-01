Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai trends on social media every day. There are ardent fan followers of the show who are watching the show the religiously. Currently, Samridhii Sukla and Shehzada Dhami are leading the show. Samridhii essays the role of Abhira and Shehzada is Armaan Poddar. Abhira and Armaan are married as it was Akshara's last wish. The Poddar family is against Abhira. Though Armaan and Abhira are married, they are considering it to be a 'fake marriage'. Armaan too has been behaving rudely with Abhira. However, in a recent episode, fans got to see Armaan taking a stand for Abhira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda talks about pressure on actors to maintain ratings; says 'After a point it...'

Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are happy with Armaan

In the latest episode, we see that Dadisa forgives Armaan and returns his seat on the dinning table. He was disbarred from seating with the family over meals when Ruhi left the house. But he convinced Ruhi to come back to the Poddar mansion and now that dadisa has forgiven him. She asked him to join the family again stating that he was missed by all. However, Armaan refuses the offer. He says that he is back to see family being all happy over Ruhi's return but in all of this, he cannot forget his wife Abhira. She is not allowed to sit will all and thus, he won't do it either. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocking twist: Abhira catches Armaan-Ruhi red handed

Fans are responding to the same and are happy that Armaan finally took a stand for his wife. Over the past few episodes, fans were angry with Armaan for his behaviour towards Abhira and his obsession with Ruhi. But now they are stating that he is 'not a red flag'.

Check out how fans reacted to Armaan taking a stand for Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

He is a dumbo but definitely not a Red Flag.#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/HP0jjf0S5F — Rima (@BiswashreeDash) January 30, 2024

armaan not leaving abhira’s side to accompany this dogles is so good to see

he agreed every TML conditions to sit at dining table still hasn't forgot how lonely abhira feels while eating #yrkkh #abhimaan pic.twitter.com/NIJW0bEFDz — ? (@ok_aishi) January 30, 2024

In the upcoming episode, we shall see that Ruhi's obsession for Armaan will grow. She will chose clothes for him and behave as if he belongs to her. Then Abhira will also chose clothes for Armaan and he will chose Abhira over Ruhi. This will leave Ruhi fuming. Will Abhira and Armaan finally fall in love with each other?