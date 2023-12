Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod made their exits to make way for Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The latest story revolves around Abhira, Ruhi and Armaan. We saw Akshara asking Armaan to marry Abhira and save her life while on her deathbed. The situation was very similar to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. And now, Abhira and Ruhi are being compared with Sai and Pakhi, played by Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Armaan to reveal his deal with Abhira to Ruhi

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Armaan taking care of Abhira. He will make noodles for her since she has not eaten anything. Abhira will also care for Armaan by making him eat with her. We will see their bond growing. Ruhi sees them and misunderstands Armaan yet again. Armaan follows an upset Ruhi and reveals his deal with Abhira to her. Armaan asks Ruhi to help him and Abhira in this case. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda reacts to Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami getting hate; talks about the low TRPs

Netizens compare Abhira and Ruhi with Sai and Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Since the beginning of Abhira and Armaan's wedding track was similar to that of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the fans have been comparing the two shows. And now, the female leads are facing comparisons too. Abhira, played by Samridhii Shukla, is being compared to Ayesha Singh's Sai while Ruhi, played by Pratiksha Honmukhe, is being compared to Aishwarya Sharma's Pakhi. Sai and Virat married without love. Pakhi was in love with Virat and married to his brother Samrat. Likewise, Ruhi is married to Rohit but is in love with Armaan. Ruhi is constantly checking on Armaan, feel netizens, much like Pakhi. On the other hand, Abhira who is munhphat is being compared to Sai. Some have countered the comparisons saying Sai was plain rude while Abhira has reasons. Have a look at the reactions here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria bats for Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod despite flak; reveals plot changes

Pakhi didi back to her chowkidari job #Yrkkh https://t.co/fHLEmF7Uhd — Jags12 (@fangirl128812) December 13, 2023

Seems like makers have no interest in gen4

Clearly copying ghum

Arre poddars itne log hai

Abhira ke aage peeche itna story hai

2 couples hai parallel dikha sakte but nahi inhe ghum copy karni hai

Yeh bhavna tho show dubake hi manegi #yrkkh — anii (@iam_ani9) December 13, 2023

Chuhi’s commitment is commendable. Maintaining round the clock surveillance is no joke. Poddars should let go of their current chowkidar and station Chuhi at the Poddar house gate to keep watch #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/POIVYnuhCz — Pishachini (@Pishachini7) December 13, 2023

We are talking about new yrkkh cast . Apparently they are copying ghum 1 and waha bhi new ml and vamp are having affair offscreen and wo vamp bhi aish /pakhi jaisi hai . ?rishta ki bhi wat lagne wali hai Matlab — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) December 13, 2023

Sai and pakhi are back ?✨ #Yrkkh — Pra✨ (@akshnavxfan) December 13, 2023

ABHIRA ISN'T LIKE SAI.ABHIRA ISN'T BEHAVING RUDE ALL THE TIME.SHE'S A STRAIGHTFORWARD GIRL WITH SELF RESPECT. MOSTLY SHE TAKES OUT HER ANGER ONLY WITH ARMAAN ACC TO SITUATION AS THEY KNOW EACH OTHER SINCE BEGINNING N THEIR EQUATION IS LIKE THAT. #yrkkh — Akshnav_World (@akshnav93) December 13, 2023

Sai was not rude. She behaved her age. She was literally a 12 th pass out. Had valid reason to hate Virat because he stopped her fathers transfer. Abhira is not like Sai at all. Please like stop blaming her if they keep making a 23 year old mandatorily rude #Yrkkh — Narniya (@Narniya141) December 13, 2023

I like Abhira but you can’t literally say Sai was rude but Abhira is better lol. Sai was forced to marry by the villagers and much younger. Chavans were much more orthodox than Poddars #Yrkkh https://t.co/3yZNn0ZING — Narniya (@Narniya141) December 13, 2023

shehzada jasie small actor bina ph sai darre aise post na karega. its all dkp tactics to hype the show #yrkkh https://t.co/3Ffw2tkO0G — yeh dil e naadan (@yehdilenaadan45) December 12, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhira to impress Armaan

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see a pagdi tying competition taking place. Dadisa who has been winning the competition for years will root for Ruhi this time. However, the catch will be that Abhira will win the competition this time. Dadisa will be irked by the same. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami), on the other hand, will be impressed. When he asks her, Abhira reveals that she and Akshara tied about 100 pagdis at the weddings.