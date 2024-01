Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a massive fan following. Fans were a bit upset at the beginning of the new generation story since they loved Abhimanyu and Akshara. However, now Abhira and Armaan's story has made a place in the hearts of the audience. As per the story, we have all see how much Armaan and Ruhi loved each other. But Ruhi gets married to Armaan's younger brother, Rohit due to misunderstandings while Armaan marries Abhira to fulfill the last wish of his mentor, Akshara. He also promises Akshara to make Abhira a successful lawyer. Abhira and Armaan make a deal that they will stay together only till Abhira gets a job. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more TV serials audience can watch after the reality show ends

However, they have slowly started becoming friends and Armaan supports Abhira against his family. The Poddar family does not allow women to work. Ruhi is jealous seeing Abhira and Armaan and keeps ignoring Rohit. Soon, Rohit comes to know the truth of Ruhi and Armaan. He gets hurt thinking his brother never told him the truth. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhira tries to run away from Poddar house; Armaan and Ruhi catch her

Dadisa plans to get Ruhi and Armaan married?

Rohit goes missing and the Poddars find out that his car has fallen off a cliff. However, Dadisa does not believe that he is dead until she sees his body. Ruhi feels guilty that she was always unfair with Rohit and has is shattered that she has nobody in her life now.

Armaan and Abhira take care of Ruhi. Abhira even talks about Ruhi's second marriage since she feels Ruhi is left all alone. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Dadisa and Vidya witnessing Armaan's care for Ruhi. They will both feel that Armaan can be a good match for Ruhi.

Will Abhira be thrown out?

They both think that Armaan and Abhira got married just for Akshara's sake and hence decide to end their marriage. They will start planning to bring Armaan and Ruhi close and eventually throw Abhira out of Armaan's life. Will Abhira have to live all alone again?

Talking about the new cast of the show, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe are also a part of it.