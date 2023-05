Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been among the longest-running shows. Starting with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, the show is now in its third instalment of sorts. Currently, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are the leads. Pranali plays the role of Akshara while Harshad plays the role of Abhimanyu. Their love story has gone through a lot of ups and downs and all the drama has kept audiences hooked to the show. Now, Abhi and Akshara are tied to each other because of their son Abhir. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin maintain 3rd, 6th spots; India's Best Dancer takes a big jumps: Check TOP 10 most-liked TV shows

fans divided over Abhimanyu's behaviour

The show has witnessed a leap and Akshara raised son Abhir on her own. She has now found a connection in Abhinav. But Abhimanyu has got to know that Abhir is his son. He is married to Aarohi and is taking care of her daughter Roohi. Abhir and Roohi have become friends. At school, they get into a competition and Abhimanyu cheers for son Abhir. This gets Roohi jealous. She even pushes Abhir as he has got all the attention of her poppy. Abhimanyu tries to make Roohi understand and calls out her bad behaviour. But Akshara, Aarohi and Abhinav take side of Roohi and ask Abhimanyu to focus on her. Social media is divided on this. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Roohi is following in the footsteps of Aarohi; will Abhimanyu's upbringing change her?

There are some Abhimanyu haters who called out his behaviour and said that he should rather be with Roohi and not make her feel alone. But Abhimanyu supporters have jumped out in his defense. Many are stating that it is human nature and he will always cheer for his own son. There are videos in which Abhimanyu can be seen bonding with Abhir during the camp. He also gets all panicked when Abhir gets injured. Many are even lashing out at Aarohi and calling her a bad parent. Also Read - Kavya in Anupamaa, Bhavani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Top TV villains who had massive hriday parivartan that fans found hard to digest

Check out what Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are saying about the latest track:

Aarohi is pathetic mother. If she cared about her daughter, she would have backed out of the marriage & would have made her daughter understand the situation. But instead, this chu Lady wants to reserve Abhimanyu only for herself & her daughter #yrkkh — Abhir ka Docman (@Ankush884969802) May 3, 2023

It’s basic human nature. A father will love his own child more. And especially when he’s got to know his dead kid is actually alive.

That doesn’t mean he loves his niece less than before. Just that the overwhelming love he feels for his own son is more. And rightfully so.#yrkkh https://t.co/jY8PMlyLEB — C⁷✨ (@tardisblue20) May 3, 2023

The Way He Runed to His Betu ?

Mujhe Pata Hai Mera Junior Hi Jitega Mera Betu Jeetgaya ?❤️?‍?

Papa & Mumma Betu Ko Save Kiya ???‍?‍?

Mahdev is Just Giving & Blessing Everything What Abhi Asked Because of His Purest Prays Which Don't Harm Anyone ?❣️?#Abhira#Harshali#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/tzqeBYZoJR — Harshali??? Abhira ❣️?? (@Harshali_Pavani) May 3, 2023

Fans are quite eager to know what will happen next in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.