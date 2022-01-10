starring , Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant has become one of the favourites of the fans. The love sage between Abhimanyu (Harshad) and Akshara (Pranali) has left everyone intrigued. They are in love with each other but Abhimanyu is marrying Akshara's sister Aarohi as Akshara is willing to sacrifice anything for family. In the latest episode, we saw Abhimanyu harshly erasing mehendi of his face from Akshara's hand. He said some mean things to Akshara out of frustration and questioned her 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. A few netizens, slammed Abhimanyu for being so rude to Akshara, however, some of the fans also came out in support of him. Also Read - Hina Khan's 'Harsh Reality' of being the only COVID negative member in the family is heart-wrenching – view post

‘That relationship that formed on the very 1st glance is broken today Koi rishta, koi naata nahin karna hai mujhe tumse I don’t want to be a part of your life anymore I NEVER WANT TO SEE YOUR FACE AGAIN!’ Every dialogue is worse than the previous one✋?

Abhi?#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/uhzCZ0wz3L — koilak (@koilak2) January 10, 2022

More than accident I literally cried the way Abhi spoke to akshu.Writers literally thought to next level poor akshu ,she spoke hard to him but never told him that harsh words #yrkkh — Sravni (@srks1319) January 10, 2022

Nothing changes even if Abhimanyu wiped his image from her hand. Because, his image and Akshara’s love for him are imprinted in her heart. And his heart, even in a broken state, loves her and will love her. It’s a cordial relationship❤️#HarshadChopda #AbhiRa#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/wdAMYFatCP — ????????? (@MMargaritaM5) January 10, 2022

When I look at Abhimanyu & Akshara

My hearts aches more for Abhimanyu seeing his suffering and pain

Because till Date Abhi don't know why Akshara keep saying No

While Akshara suffering is chosen one bec she picked her Sister over Abhi#yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) January 10, 2022