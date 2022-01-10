Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist: Fans come out in support of Harshad Chopra aka Abhimanyu after he harshly slams Pranali Rathod aka Akshara
In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu lashing out at Akshara and fans were not totally happy with it.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1