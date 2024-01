Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining fans for a while now. The show has witnessed many generation leaps and is among the longest running shows due to the same. It started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra and now it is Samriddhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami who are leading the show. Previously, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda were the face of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan played by Shehzada and Abhira played by Samriddhi are married. But then there is the third wheel Ruhi. The ardent fan followers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are unhappy with the latest track of show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Armaan and Ruhi spend a night together; will Abhira know their truth?

In a recent episode, we see that Armaan becomes good friends with Ruhi. The makers have shown the two forming a good bond. And in one of the scenes, fans got to see Armaan getting all excited over Ruhi's call whilst he is with Abhira. Over the call, Armaan insists that Ruhi comes back. He tries to convince her by stating that he will get her all the food items that she loves. He pleads her to come back. Abhira then gets suspicious as to how does Armaan know such details of Ruhi. Many are finding this scene to be cringe. A lot of people commented stating that the makers should get Armaan and Ruhi together and leave Abhira out of it. Many are also demanding another male lead to pair opposite Abhira. Ruhi has feelings for Armaan however she married his brother Rohit.

Check out how viewers are reacting to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest track:

If abhira doesn't see that girl is ruhi then what's the point of this cringe scene?

she needs to know the answer and thinks(misunderstands) why armaan was so despo for chuhi#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/DT26NqSOxX — ? (@ok_aishi) January 28, 2024

I so so want Rohit and Abhira to team up and expose these two… and then they can tie their significant spouses up and do what kripa and angad did to each other except with ruhi & Armaan ? https://t.co/BlPGC4rNQT — ur wife’s gf (@_pbanjelly) January 28, 2024

Ye sab bakwass dikhane ke baad makers kaise #Abimaan track layega???.#Yrkkh makers please indono ki shaadi karavo,aur abhira keliye koi acha ladka ko le aaooo. ye sab dekhne ke baad abhira ke saath ye armaan ko nahi dekh sakthi??? https://t.co/u4XKdZ5JKf — Nikki (@nikkz_9178) January 28, 2024

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Armaan and Ruhi spending a night together. It will be shown that while returning home, their car suffers a failure and they will be left with no option but to take shelter in a nearby house.