Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod as Akshara. Their chemistry has been a hit and fans love to see them together. It breaks their heart when they get separated. The story is moving forward and so are Abhi and Akshu. Now that they are happily married, they are looking forward to becoming parents. In a latest episode, it got revealed that Akshara and Abhimanyu are expecting twins. Their happiness sees no bounds now, however, there is a concern over Akshara's health. But AbhiRa fans are overjoyed with the news. Also Read - TRP report: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa neck-to-neck; Imlie catches up rapidly

Entertainment News: fans are over the moon

AbhiRa fans are trending ABHIRA TOGETHER FOREVER will full power on Twitter. They want the makers to show every bit if their pregnancy moment and not go for a leap. A scene from the show has also gone viral. It shows Abhimanyu sweetly kissing Akshara's belly and saying, 'Sorry baby'. He is worried yet happy at the same time. The pregnancy is not going to be easy but AbhiRa are determined to sail through every obstacle to bring their babies into this world. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma's pics go viral, Raj Anadkat on his exit from TMKOC and more

Check out tweets ABHIRA TOGETHER FOREVER below:

The fact that the episodes are finally Abhira centric makes my heart leap with utmost joy!??What a beautiful ABHIRALICIOUS episode!?Harshali emoting ABs fear/pain&AKs hope is surreal!This is what we want to see,not separation!?

ABHIRA TOGETHER FOREVER #yrkkh #AbhiRa — Jasmine_25 (@Jasmine91387982) December 9, 2022

MashaALLAH ??

BOTH R JUST SUPERB AND SO NATURAL THEY JUST NAILED??

UFFFFFFF THIS SCENE ????

ABHI KA DARRR

AKSHU KA SAMJANA

EVERYTHING IS SO PERFECT

????

NAZAR NA LAGE

ABHIRA TOGETHER FOREVER #AbhiRa? #yrkkh #HarshadChopda? #PranalRathod pic.twitter.com/sIXDYLewGz — Sofia Fatima (TEAM LADKE WALE?) (@Rabilovesadiza) December 9, 2022

I feel they r soon heading for few months leap??‍♀️

N then akshu will walk with a baby bump??

This is what happens in all ITV shows ABHIRA TOGETHER FOREVER#yrkkh #AbhiRa #AbhiRa? #HarshadChopda? #PranaliRathod? https://t.co/fK359RmZzy — Crazy (@Crazy4Harshali) December 9, 2022

It remains to be seen how this pregnancy pans out for AbhiRa. Stay tuned to know more. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Not Aarohi but Akshara is pregnant; here's why Abhimanyu is against it