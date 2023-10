Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the attention ever since #AbhiRa wedding is going on. Abhimanyu and Akshara are finally reuniting and it was the biggest gift for their fans. It is always a treat to watch the couple together. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has always been loved by the audience, but the recent promo has left everyone disappointed. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu, Abhir's death, Akshara's pregnancy, here's what can affect the TRPs of the show

While we were all enjoying the #AbhiRa wedding, the promo shows their separation forever. As per the promo, Akshara is waiting for Abhimanyu at the court for their wedding. Abhimanyu and Abhir leave their home to reach the court but meet with a fatal accident. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocking promo: Abhimanyu, Abhir to die in a fatal accident; will AbhiRa end forever?

Akshara gets shocked when the picture of Abhimanyu and Abhir falls from her hand along with sindoor. It was earlier reported that Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu will leave the show after the car accident, and we will soon see a leap happening. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhimanyu to die saving Akshara? Abhir to lose his life before leap too?

Pranali Rathod to be retained in YRKKH?

Now, as per reports in Filmibeat, Pranali Rathod will be retained in the show even after the leap. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. The makers are busy looking for a new story for the new generation.

It is being said that Pranali Rathod might play her own look-alike daughter in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, she might die in the show before leap because of the new entry in the show.

Here's how Akshara might die in YRKKH

Sujit has entered the Birla family and he is behind Aarohi. Recently, we saw Akshara and Aarohi taking a stand against him. As per reports, Sujit will now decide to take revenge against Aarohi and Akshara.

He will reportedly be the reason behind Akshara’s death. Pranali Rathod aka Akshara will die before the leap just like Abhimanyu and Abhir. However, Pranali will be retained in the show.

Earlier, it was being said that Fahmaan Khan and Tejasswi Prakash will be the leads in the show. Fahmaan has dismissed the rumours and said that he has no information about the same. Tejasswi did not react yet and later it was being said that Randeep Rai has been approached to be the male lead.

Randeep Rai too, has not said anything about his entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 alongside Niti Taylor.